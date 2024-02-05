GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

40 houses for Sri Lankan refugees inaugurated

State government is making efforts to get citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees, says Kanimozhi and promises more permanent houses in the rehabilitation camps

February 05, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP Kanimozhi inaugurating the new houses for Sri Lankan refugees at Kulathulvaipatti village in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

DMK MP Kanimozhi inaugurating the new houses for Sri Lankan refugees at Kulathulvaipatti village in Thoothukudi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government’s steps to get citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees will certainly succeed, MP Kanimozhi has said.

After inaugurating 40 houses built at a cost of ₹1.03 crore in the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Kulaththuvaaipatti near Ettaiyapuram on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government, in a bid to ensure decent living conditions for Sri Lankan expatriates, was constructing permanent houses in the camps. Since the State government was keen on getting citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees to ensure equal opportunity in education, employment, and other rights being enjoyed by Indians, the efforts would succeed in near future. She promised that the library in the refugee camp would be renovated.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State government had built 92 permanent houses for Sri Lankan refugees in Thoothukudi district and the construction of another 60 houses at Maappillaiyoorani was about to be completed.

Minister for Minorities Welfare Ginjee K.S. Masthan said the 106 refugee camps across Tamil Nadu, with a population of 60,000, were being provided better amenities such as roads, drinking water, electricity, and so on besides constructing permanent houses. He said that 200 Sri Lankan refugees had been given passports to go abroad for employment and education.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Mayor P. Jegan and MLA G.V. Markandeyan were present.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / refugee / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.