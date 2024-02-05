40 houses for Sri Lankan refugees inaugurated

February 05, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The State government’s steps to get citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees will certainly succeed, MP Kanimozhi has said.

After inaugurating 40 houses built at a cost of ₹1.03 crore in the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Kulaththuvaaipatti near Ettaiyapuram on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government, in a bid to ensure decent living conditions for Sri Lankan expatriates, was constructing permanent houses in the camps. Since the State government was keen on getting citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees to ensure equal opportunity in education, employment, and other rights being enjoyed by Indians, the efforts would succeed in near future. She promised that the library in the refugee camp would be renovated.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State government had built 92 permanent houses for Sri Lankan refugees in Thoothukudi district and the construction of another 60 houses at Maappillaiyoorani was about to be completed.

Minister for Minorities Welfare Ginjee K.S. Masthan said the 106 refugee camps across Tamil Nadu, with a population of 60,000, were being provided better amenities such as roads, drinking water, electricity, and so on besides constructing permanent houses. He said that 200 Sri Lankan refugees had been given passports to go abroad for employment and education.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Mayor P. Jegan and MLA G.V. Markandeyan were present.