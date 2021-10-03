40 history-sheeters arrested in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

A dusk-to-dawn storming operation conducted by the police across the district on Saturday night with the objective of checking unlawful activities led to the nabbing of 90 persons, including 40 history-sheeters wanted in various cases.

The police also seized lethal weapons, including knives and machetes, from them.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, the storming operation was conducted along all arterial roads and 101 hotels and lodges were raided, besides checking 2,019 vehicles. As 1,846 vehicles did not carry the mandatory records, cases were registered against the owners.

Another 446 places, including ATMs, jewellery showrooms, banks and financial institutions were monitored by the police for suspicious movements, if any.

They were remanded in judicial custody while others were asked to execute ‘security bonds’ assuring that they would abide by the law and would not indulge in any unlawful activity.

“Among the persons arrested on Saturday night, arrest warrants were pending against two of them,” the SP said.

He said that 45 cases were registered against 44 persons who sold liquor illegally and 962 bottles of liquor were seized from them.

Mr. Jayakumar said similar operations would continue in the district frequently to check the activities of criminals.