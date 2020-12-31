40 days after ROB collapse, diversion of vehicles on highway continues

31 December 2020 21:39 IST

NHAI flayed for poor quality of work, delay in repair

Advertising

Advertising

National Highways Authority of India has come in criticism for not promptly attending to the rail overbridge (ROB) at R.R. Nagar, a portion of which collapsed more than 40 days back.

With the Sattur-Virudhunagar double lane remaining closed for repair works, all vehicles on both directions of the busy national highway were being diverted through the other double lane since the third week of November.

Vehicles that usually tend to go on high speed on the four-way highway pose danger to vehicles coming on the opposite side on the same lane, complained Communist Party of India (Marxist) Virudhunagar South union secretary, P. Nehru.

He pointed out that several passengers were injured when a speeding omni bus hit a van within few days after the diversion of vehicles was implemented.

Complaining that poor quality of construction had led to the collapse of the bridge wall for the fourth time in the last 10 years, Mr. Nehru said that NHAI was interested only in collecting toll from road users.

“This stretch of road has not been re-laid for the past 10 years”, he said.

Local people complained that the damaged portion of the bridge had been covered with a huge plastic sheet and no work has been taken up till date.

However, a NHAI official said that a team from Central Road Research Institute had inspected the ROB and have collected samples of the materials used for its construction.

NHAI is in the process of finding out the actual cause of damage and was trying to revamp the whole bridge depending upon the report to prevent any such further accident. “Since, we want to find a permanent solution, it is taking some time,” he added.

“After the accident on the diverted portion, we have provided glittering stickers on the road and temporary median to avoid accidents”, he added.

Mr. Nehru said that the local people were planning for a big protest against NHAI for its lackadaisical attitude compromising on people’s safety.