40 bundles of beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

March 12, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Q Branch police have seized beedi leaves weighing 1,400 Kg beedi leaves and worth ₹20 lakh while it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

 Following a tip-off about smuggling of beedi leaves from the coastal village of Terespuram in Thoothukudi by boat to Sri Lanka, Q branch sleuths led by Sub-Inspectors Jeevamani Dharmaraj, Velraj, Selvakumar and Ramachandran and the police were patrolling along the coast around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they spotted a few people loading the bundles from a mini cargo vehicle in a fibreglass boat, the police team surrounded them. While the vehicle attendant, T. Ajay, 24, of Madhavan Nair Colony in Terespuram was nabbed, others managed to escape via sea.  The police seized the boat with 40 bundles of beedi leaves and the cargo vehicle.

