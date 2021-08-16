4 tonnes of illegally cut rosewood seized

NAGERCOIL

In a daring raid conducted deep inside dense jungles of Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary at night, a team of forest personnel arrested three armed persons who had fallen rosewood illegally.

Sources in the Department of Forest said District Forest Officer, Kanniyakumari, T.K. Ashok Kumar, received information about the illegal felling of rosewood in a private patta land in Velimalai North area inside the Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.

Subsequently, the team of forest personnel led by Veliamalai Range Officer A. Manimaran rushed to the spot.

Since the people involved in the illegal felling would be alert during the day and unleash gruesome attack on the raiding forest personnel, the special team raided the spot around 9 p.m. last Thursday last and seized the 4 tonnes of rosewood from the spot.

The team also arrested A. Stalin, 30, of nearby Valayaththuvayal under Keeripparai police station limit, A. Jegadesan, 28, of Thellanthi and P. Murugan, 32, Azhagiyapandiapuram. The hunt is on to nab owner of the patta land K. John Raj of Mundavilai as he is absconding ever since the personnel hired by him to cut down the rosewood were arrested.

“The team, led by Mr. Manimaran, had to trek for a few km at night via dense jungle without using any torchlight as the noise or light from their vehicle would alert the criminals. Even though the movement of elephants and other wild animals is high in this range, the team has successfully completed the operation by nabbing the criminals with the rosewood. They had switched on the lights only on reaching the spot and overpowered them even before they could react,” said the sources.

The seized timber, worth several lakhs of rupees, and the cargo vehicle on which the illegally fallen trees had been loaded were produced to Assistant Conservator of Forest Akhil Thambi.

Felling of the highly-valued rosewood, known for very hard and durable wood, has been banned. The International Union of Conservation of Nature has accorded ‘Red List Status - Vulnerable’ to rosewood.