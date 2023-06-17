June 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As the opening of the rebuilt Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand is getting delayed, the Corporation has opened four temporary bus shelters on the eastern side, which will be in operation until the reconstructed bus terminus is formally inaugurated within a couple of weeks.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said the rebuilt Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand will become operational shortly. Since the schools have reopened after the summer vacation, the Corporation, considering the comfort of the students, has opened four temporary bus shelters on the eastern side of the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand.

The temporary bus shelters will become operational from Monday (June 19) onwards. The first bus shelter is for buses going to Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand, the second for buses going via Palayamkottai bus stand, third for buses going via Palayamkottai Market and the fourth for buses going via Tirunelveli Town.

Following this arrangement, the Exhibition Ground bus terminus, which was created as a temporary arrangement after the construction of the Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand commenced, will function till Wednesday (June 21). It will be closed permanently from Thursday (June 22) onwards as the rebuilt Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand will become operational soon, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

