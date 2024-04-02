₹4 lakh seized in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

April 02, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Flying Squad Teams deployed in the six Assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency have confiscated a total of ₹4 lakh during vehicle checks on Monday.

The team deployed at Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency seized ₹1.25 lakh and the one deployed at Nagercoil Assembly constituency seized ₹.2.75 lakh.

With this, the total value of cash seized rose to ₹1.14 crore. Further, five cases were registered for not following the Election Commission’s norms while printing pamphlets and banners.