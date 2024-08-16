GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4 held for stealing two tonnes of steel from railway yard

Updated - August 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing steel weighing about 2 tonnes from the railway yard.

 Railway Protection Force police said Maridoss and Ajit of Nanguneri, Irudhayaraj of Tirunelveli and physically challenged Senthilkumar of Yemankulam near Nanguneri were arrested when they were trying to escape with a steel-laden lorry. During interrogation, they told the police that they had stolen the steel from the railway yard in Nagercoil, where the steel for railway track work had been stocked.

 Further investigations are on.

