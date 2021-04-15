4 held for petrol bomb attack

THOOTHUKUDI

15 April 2021 20:56 IST

Four persons on Thursday were arrested in connection with a recent petrol bomb attack on a cinema hall.

Police said five persons, who were under the influence of alcohol, came to the cinema theatre in Boldonpuram around 10 p.m. on Tuesday to watch the ‘second show’. They were denied entry as per management policy. Their ticket fare was returned and the five men left the premises.

They returned around midnight and lobbed petrol bombs inside the theatre even as the ‘second show’ was going on. No one was injured. But the incident triggered panic in Boldonpuram, a sensitive area.

Based on a complaint from the theatre management, Thoothukudi South police collected CCTV footage to establish the identity of the culprits — Michael Antony Aravindan (fisherman) of Rajiv Nagar, Antony Raj (painter) and Marudhanayagam (ITI student), all 20 years old. The remaining two were Sugumar alias Chandru, a car driver of Pallapuram in Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, and Rajapandi.

While Rajapandi absconded, all others were arrested on Thursday. Police seized three bikes used during the attack. Hunt is on to nab Rajapandi.