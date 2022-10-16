4 Fire and Rescue Services personnel injured

Four fire and rescue services personnel sustained burn injuries while fighting flames at a godown in SIDCO industrial estate where thinner was stocked, on Saturday night.

The injured were identified as Balamurugan, Station Officer (Madurai), who sustained 18% burns, Special Station Officer, R. Balamurugan (4%) and firemen, Karthik (13%) and R. Kalyanakumar (11%).

The injured were rushed to a private hospital here and were being given treatment in the intensive care unit.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, and Fire and Rescue Services, Deputy Director, South Zone, N. Vijayakumar, visited them at the hospital.

Fire broke out at the godown in Kappalur at around 4 p.m. and fire tenders and firemen from Tirumangalam, Madurai, Tallakulam and Kalligudi fought for four hours to douse the fire.

However, when the goods kept in the godown started to burst into flames, the firemen were injured.