39,995 Class 10 students declared passed in Madurai

All-pass robs excitement among students on the day of results announcement

A total of 39,995 Class 10 students - 20,294 boys and 19,701 girls - in Madurai district, who were supposed to take up State Board examinations from the last week of March, have been declared passed by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday.

The exams were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was again rescheduled for July, but was cancelled following the Chief Minister’s announcement that all students would be declared passed. The final scores were given based on the half-yearly and quarterly exam marks and their attendance. Earlier, schools were asked to submit these details to calculate the final scores.

A total of 1,755 students studying in 24 Corporation schools in Madurai were declared passed.

Headmistress of Kasthuribai Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School R. Murugeswari said declaring all students passed would help in improving enrolment of students, especially girls, in higher secondary stage. “It will also motivate them to work hard and perform better,” she said.

However, lack of clarity on when Class 10 exams would be held for private candidates was a matter of concern, said A. Vinayaka Moorthy, a teacher at AVM Tutorial.

In Dindigul district, 25,588 students - 12,894 boys and 12,694 girls - were declared ‘passed’. A total of 16,040 students - 8,204 boys and 7,836 girls - were declared passed in Theni district.

As many as 2,041 students of Kallar Reclamation Schools in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts were declared passed.

In Sivaganga district, 18,148 students - 9,117 boys and 9,031 girls - passed the exams. In Ramanathapuram district, the number of students who passed SSLC was 16,517 - 8,080 boys and 8,437 girls.

A total of 43,287 students - 21,615 boys and 21,672 girls - in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts were declared passed. Since all students were declared passed, the excitement on the day of results was completely missing among students. They checked their results on mobile phones and only a few students had gone to schools to meet their classmates.

In Thoothukudi district, 22,855 students - 11,308 boys and 11,547 girls - were declared passed. The number of students in Kanniyakumari district was 23,871 - 11,850 boys and 12,021 girls.

A total of 26,044 students - 12,860 boys and 13,184 girls - in Virudhunagar district passed the exams.