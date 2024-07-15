ADVERTISEMENT

39 TNSTC buses launched in Madurai

Published - July 15, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. SIvasankar along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy flagged off new TNSTC buses at MGR bus stand in Madurai on Monday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, flagged off 39 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses at M.G.R bus stand here on Monday.  

Out of the 39 buses, 25 were for rural areas and 14 for city, While 26 buses worth ₹10.92 crore were new, 13 were refurbished at a cost of ₹2.01 crore,” Mr. Sivashankar said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

 Out of the total 388 buses allocated for Madurai region, 212 had been launched. “Considering the importance of TNSTC buses for people travelling to rural areas, new buses are being supplied by the Tamil Nadu government, he said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Through 2,363 buses, around 318 lakh passengers in Madurai region, including Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar, were utilising the TNSTC services every month.  “We have fixed a target of 9.78 lakh km/day for buses taking trips and the monthly target would be 293.40 km,” he added. 

Collector M.S. Sangeetha was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US