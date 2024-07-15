39 TNSTC buses launched in Madurai

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, flagged off 39 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses at M.G.R bus stand here on Monday.

Out of the 39 buses, 25 were for rural areas and 14 for city, While 26 buses worth ₹10.92 crore were new, 13 were refurbished at a cost of ₹2.01 crore,” Mr. Sivashankar said.

Out of the total 388 buses allocated for Madurai region, 212 had been launched. “Considering the importance of TNSTC buses for people travelling to rural areas, new buses are being supplied by the Tamil Nadu government, he said.

Through 2,363 buses, around 318 lakh passengers in Madurai region, including Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar, were utilising the TNSTC services every month. “We have fixed a target of 9.78 lakh km/day for buses taking trips and the monthly target would be 293.40 km,” he added.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha was present.