Madurai

₹38.6 lakh, 1,192 liquor bottles seized from AIADMK candidates’ houses

RAMANATHAPURAM

Police and election officials have seized ₹38.6 lakh and 1,192 liquor bottles from the residences of a former AIADMK office-bearer and his father near Kamuthi Government Hospital.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials and police raided the premises of Balu, former AIADMK union chairman, and his father Dharmalingam on Monday and seized the cash and liquor bottles, apparently kept for distribution to the voters during the elections to rural local bodies.

Officials said Mr. Balu was seeking election to Mandalamanikam union councillor post and his mother Raniammal for Mandalamanikam village panchayat president post.

The team raided the two houses after the police helpline 9489919722 received a call that cash and liquor bottles were hidden in the houses for distribution to the voters. The team of election and police officials, who raided the houses comprised Kamuthi DSP Mahendran and Election Flying Squad official Jamal Mohamed.

Dec 23, 2019



