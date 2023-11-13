3,830 conservancy workers lift over 1,000 tonnes of garbage in Madurai

November 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MADURA

Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage of all sorts were lifted from the 100 wards of the city on Monday.

Deploying 3,830 conservancy workers, Health Department officials swung into action since 6 a.m. to clear the huge amount of waste that had generated after a hectic Deepavali-eve shopping spree and celebration. “Normally, the city lifted around 725 to 750 tonnes of garbage, Because of the festival, more waste has accumalated. Moreover, nearly 100 tonness of waste was cleared additionally from the shopping areas in the past week alone,” a supervisor, who was overseeing garbage clearing work in North Vadambokki Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, said.

Health officials said that prior to Deepavali, the continuous rain had made them focus on draining of water in low-lying areas and attending to fever cases in densely-populated pockets. “With the combination of staff from the urban primary health centres and mobile camps, we were able to contain the fever cases locally. There are no dengue cases these days,” a doctor at Sellur Corporation Hospital said. The timely decision to chlorinate overhead tanks that supply drinking water to households also he;lped in containing the fever cases, the doctor said.

All vehicles run by the Corporation in different units were given to the Health wing so that they could clear the waste across the city without delay. The workers deployed nine compacter lorries, 42 dumper blazer lorries, four tipper lorries, 33 tractors and 155 LCVs for clearing the waste.

Volunteers chip in

For the fourth consecutive year, volunteers from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) led by Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan cleared garbage from shopping streets such as Netaji Road and North Vadambokki Street.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Deputy Mayor said they had been doing this to create an awareness among the public about why using only dumper bins to put the waste would help the conservancy workers in clearing them easily and swiftly. About 100 volunteers from the DYFI cleared garbage all through the day.

