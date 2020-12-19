380 kg of sandalwood seized from farm of forest official

Forest Department officials raided a farm belonging to a Forest Range Officer in Coimbatore division S. Arokiasamy in Panthaparai near here and seized 380 kg of sandalwood that were illegally stocked.
He was placed under suspension by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, on Friday. A special team led by Virudhunagar Assistant Conservator of Forest Alliraja raided the farm on the Rengarkoil beat of Western Ghats on Thursday. It found 86 pieces of sandalwood stocked in a room. The sandalwood was worth lakhs of rupees.
Mr. Arokiasamy reportedly told officials that the farm belonged to his wife and during cleaning they found sandalwood logs and stocked them. Due to outbreak of pandemic, he could not inform about the sandalwood to the government, he had claimed.
Officials were investigating as to from where the sandalwood logs were brought to the farm. Based on a report by the Wildlife Warden, Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary, that an investigation was pending against him, Mr Arokiasamy was placed under suspension.
