38 sheep crushed to death near Kamuthi

Thirty eight sheep were crushed to death by a speeding brick-laden truck on Aruppukottai-Kamuthi Road near Kamuthi on Friday night.

The shepherd, V. Nagaraj (40) of Parayankulam, who sustained head injuries has been admitted to the Government hospital in Kamuthi.

The police said that the truck from Aruppukottai ploughed through the herd at around 8.30 p.m. and killed 38 sheep on the spot.

Another 13 sheep suffered fracture on their legs.

The driver fled from the scene.

Kamuthi police are investigating.


