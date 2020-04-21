38 patients from Dindigul district discharged after recovery: Collector

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday said the district had 76 positive patients undergoing treatment at Karur Government Medical College Hospital till date. Of them, 38 had been discharged.

Presiding over a disaster management review meeting at the Collectorate here, she appealed to residents in containment zones to cooperate with officials by remaining indoors. All arrangements had been made to take essential commodities to the doorstep of residents once in two weeks. Officials and front line workers designated in the cordoned-off zones too were subjected to swab tests.

Hence, the challenge was to fight the pandemic and the government stood by the people, which should be well understood by each citizen, she stressed.

Police booked cases and seized two-wheelers/four-wheelers only in public interest. People should not venture out even during the day unless it was essential or an emergency, said R. Saktivel, Superintendent of Police.

Police personnel were manning vantage locations round the clock despite the steep rise in mercury levels, he added.

He appealed to residents to cooperate fully during the ongoing health emergency.

DRO S Kandasami, PO (DRDA) Kavitha, DD Health Nalini, District Panchayat Chairman M Baskaran, PA (general) to Collector Rajkumar were and among other officials who attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector later said she held a consultative meeting with Muslim leaders from the district and discussed the modalities of distributing rice for gruel to Muslims, who would commence fasting for Ramzan.

Rice distribution

In the next one or two days, the free rice given by the State government would be delivered to all 77 mosques in the district.

Last year, the State government distributed 716.58 tonnes of rice during Ramzan. However, with social distancing being mandatory in the present situation, Muslims had been advised to refrain from organising mass prayers at mosques.

SImilarly, the Muslim leaders were told to distribute the free rice to deserving people in the community at their homes directly. The leaders agreed to cooperate with the administration, according to the Collector.