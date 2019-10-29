38% of Madurai Corporation school students, even boys, anaemic

As many as 38% of Corporation school students, including boys, are anaemic, reveals a study conducted by Family Planning Association of India (FPAI).

A preliminary baseline screening of 5,554 adolescent students was conducted by FPAI along with HCL Foundation in 10 Corporation schools last year. According to doctors, there should be at least 12 grams of haemoglobin in the blood of a 12-year-old student. If it is less, the student is anaemic.

Of the total anaemic students, nearly 63% were found to have less than 9 grams of haemoglobin in their blood.

A little over 40% of the girls were anaemic. “There must be a focus on tackling anaemia among adolescent girls, as anaemic teenagers tend to become anaemic mothers. It also increases chances of high-risk deliveries,” says V.N. Alagavenkatesan, professor in general medicine at Government Rajaji Hospital.

The study also reveals that around 32% of boys are anaemic. “The focus has always been only on girls. But the study revealed that a considerable percentage of boys are anaemic,” says S. Prathiban, Branch Manager, FPAI, who is in charge of the project. Some boys used to faint at school, says S. Maria Selvanathan, Headmaster of Sethupathi Pandithurai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Karimedu. “These boys are less attentive in class and lack concentration,” he says.

No breakfast

Insufficient intake of iron-rich food and skipping of breakfast are the major reasons for the high prevalence of anaemia among students, says Mr. Prathiban. “For most of the students, both the parents are daily wage earners. So they give money to the boys to eat breakfast from outside. However, most of them tend to buy junk food or skip breakfast to save the money,” he says.

Some girls skip breakfast even during menstruation, says R. Vasumathi Rani, Tamil teacher at Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School near Arapalayam Cross Road. “These girls help their mother in household work in the morning and come to school without eating breakfast. Some girls say they skip their breakfast citing disputes among their parents,” she adds.

Mr. Prathiban says these parents lack an awareness of the importance of nutrient-rich food. “After counselling the students, we also tell their parents that most of the inexpensive and easily available fruits and vegetables are rich in iron,” he adds.

The study also shows that a higher proportion of students who live with their guardians or those who study at government hostels are more prone to become anaemic.

Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the government supplies iron and folic acid tablets for students from Class 6 to 12 every Thursday.

Sufficient consumption of iron-rich food, along with the tablets, can reduce the prevalence of anaemia. “Only through regular counselling we can create a behavioural change to consume iron-rich food,’ says Mr. Prathiban.