38 DMK councillors submit letter to Commissioner seeking ‘no confidence’ against Tirunelveli Mayor

December 07, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After a pause, DMK councillors appear to have chosen to bring the fight against their own Mayor P. M. Saravanan into the open again.

In a fresh salvo, 38 councillors of the ruling party are understood to have signed a letter of no confidence against the Mayor and handed it over to Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, seeking action as per the laws, the councillors said here on Thursday.

Out of the 55 wards in Tirunelveli Corporation, 51 councillors are with the ruling party front leaving the remaining four with the opposition parties.

A majority of the councillors are loyal to former district secretary and MLA Abdul Wahab. After the infighting between the councillors and the Mayor came to the open, the party high command suspended a few councillors from primary membership until further notice recently.

To give teeth to the Mayor, the high command also brought in former minister Moideen Khan, replacing Mr. Abdul Wahab, who was the party’s city secretary.

With Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu being entrusted with the district party affairs, when things looked like heading to normalcy within the party, the ‘sudden’ move submitting a letter to the Corporation Commissioner by 38 DMK councillors has again caused embarrassment to the DMK here.

Commenting on the intra-party feud, the opposition parties led by the AIADMK and BJP have urged the people to think about the plight of the city. “The councillors are not fighting against the Mayor for not taking up development works, but for not giving a share on the commissions/kickbacks received from many contractors,” they said.

There is no information about the opening of the bus stand. Many more projects promised for the people are lying in the cold storage. The public fume against the poor quality of construction materials used in many of the projects and have urged the civic administration to keep a vigil, the opposition members claimed.

When the tax paying citizens are facing hardships, the DMK is more focussed on in-fighting for the cuts and kickbacks. “It is a shame on the party high command to have such tainted elected representatives, which was being openly challenged by their own partymen,” AIADMK district secretary Thatchai Ganesaraja told media persons on Thursday.

He appealed to the Corporation Commissioner to take action as per the laws against the no confidence letter submitted by the 38 DMK councillors. The AIADMK would support the no confidence in larger public interest, he added.

The BJP functionaries also said that it was unfair for the Mayor to continue in the present circumstances as nearly 80% of their own councillors were not confident against him. Hence, it would be wiser for him to step down or the civic authorities should go ahead with the no confidence as per the rule book, they added.

When contacted, the Mayor’s supporters told The Hindu that the party high command was aware of the indiscipline of some councillors and party functionaries and action had been initiated. The district’s in-charge minister Mr Thangam Thennarasu too had given guidelines on how to function and warned of action against those who went against the high-command’s diktats. Various development works were underway and the civic administration functioned in a transparent manner, they added.