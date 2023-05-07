ADVERTISEMENT

375 kg of banned tobacco products seized at Rajapalayam

May 07, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

Rajapalayam South Police seized 375 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested three persons on Sunday.

During a vehicle check on Srivilliputtur Road late on Saturday, the police intercepted a cargo vehicle and found that gutka products were being smuggled. After interrogating the occupants of the vehicle, they raided a godown at Teachers’ Colony in Rajapalayam.

The police team seized a total of 375 kg of gutka and identified the arrested persons as P. Jayachandran, 30, of Mamsapuram and his employees, R. Prakash, 23, and P. Esakkimuthu, 24, of North Malaiyadipatti, Rajapalayam. They also seized the four-wheeler and ₹19,000 from the accused.

During interrogation, police found that Jayachandran hired the godown only a few days ago. He bought the contraband from someone near Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district.

Further investigation is underway.

