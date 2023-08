August 26, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 3,748 candidates took the written examinations for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police in Madurai on Saturday. Out of the 4,452 candidates who had applied, 704 candidates were absent. The examinations were held in five centres in the city. It is conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

