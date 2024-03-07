₹37.20-lakh compensation amount handed over to beneficiaries in 12 cases

March 07, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Madras High Court Judges Justice D. Krishnakumar, the Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and Justice K. Murali Shankar, portfolio judges of Madurai District on Thursday disbursed compensation amount to victims of motor accidents claim cases and beneficiaries of Tamil Nadu land acquisition cases.

The amounts were in fixed deposit for a long time. The judges conducted a meeting with the district administration and the police officials and gave instructions and guidelines with regard to disbursing compensation amounts lying in fixed deposit of the court account to the people as early as possible. The judges said that the case will be considered as disposed only when the beneficiaries in the cases receive the compensation amount. At the event, compensation amount to the tune of ₹37.20 lakh in a total of 12 cases were handed over to the victims and beneficiaries.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham, District court judges and advocates attended the event.