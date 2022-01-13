3,700 beneficiaries get 8 grams of gold

The State government gave away eight grams of gold to 3,700 beneficiaries under ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme, meant for economically weaker section of women in the society, here on Thursday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who took part in the programme, said that by giving a helping hand, economically weak people can join the mainstream and have a fair standard of living. There need not be any apprehension about the continuation of populist welfare programmes.

The Ministers also gave away assistance to priests of various temples governed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, and others on the eve of Pongal.

Collector S Aneesh Shekhar, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, MLA Boominathan, DRO Senthil Kumari, District Social Welfare Officer K. Koperunthevi, HR and CE Joint Commissioners K. Chelladurai and Kumar Jayaraj participated.

Avaniapuram visit

Later, in the evening, Mr Moorthy, accompanied by the Collector, inspected the arena at Avaniapuram where jallikattu is scheduled for Friday. The Minister said that for the first time the bull owners, who were directed to register online, had no grievance as it was in the past.

All arrangements had been done in an elaborate manner, despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Chief Minister has announced prizes of a car and a two-wheeler for the best bull tamer and bull, he informed and said that the event would start at 7 a.m. People can watch online from home so as to prevent crowding at the venue, he said.