37-year-old man’s organs donated

A 37-year-old man’s organs were donated after he was declared brain dead by doctors of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai.

M. Selvendran who was admitted to the hospital after suffering grievous injuries in an accident. As he was unable to recover from the injuries, he died on Monday. As doctors declared him brain dead, his family gave their consent for organ donation. Following this, his organs were donated. A kidney was transplanted to a patient at Meenakshi Mission Hospital, another kidney was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital, while his two corneas were taken to Aravind Eye Hospital and his heart was taken to MGM Healthcare in Chennai by flight.

His funeral would be conducted with State honours.

