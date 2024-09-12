37 school dropouts readmitted in ITI, polytechnic, colleges in Tirunelveli district

Thirty-seven school dropouts, who did not pursue their higher education due to various reasons after passing SSLC and Plus Two, were readmitted in colleges, polytechnics and the Industrial Training Institutes, thanks to the awareness event organised by the district administration here on Thursday.

As the guidance programme exclusively for the school dropouts was organised here on Thursday for benefiting dropouts from seven unions, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and the counsellors personally met the dropouts of 2022 – 2023 and 2023 – 2024 and interacted with them to understand their area of interest in higher studies.

“We are organising this event to understand your problems in continuing your studies and we are here to help you. If you are really interested to continue your studies, you will get admitted in the course of your choice if you have some skill in these courses,” he said.

Following the interaction, 11 students were admitted in the ITI, six students in polytechnic, 17 in arts and science colleges and one student each in law, engineering and nursing courses.

Over 20 government and private educational institutions and banks had put their stalls to guide the students on selecting their groups and getting educational loans.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, Dean, Anna University Regional Office Shenbaga Vinayaga Murthy, Chief Educational Officer Sivakumar and Assistant Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation George Franklin participated in the event.

