37 patents from Alagappa University published: VC

Out of 59 patents filed by faculty members, 37 have been published and granted recognition for new inventions, said Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi here on Thursday.

After taking the salute on Independence Day, he said that despite functioning in a rural environment, the university performed commendably in many spheres. For instance, the university figured in ‘h’ index of 118 with 11,269 publications, which was a remarkable achievement, and lauded the faculty members.

Mr. Ravi honoured the family members of a soldier P. Nagalingam. Syndicate members V. Palanisamy, C. Sekar, S. Rajaram and J. Jeyakanthan, Registrar A. Senthilrajan, Controller of Examinations M. Jothibasu and NCC officer C. Vairavasundaram, among others, participated.

Earlier, he inspected the guard of honour presented by NCC cadets of the university.

