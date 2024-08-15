GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

37 patents from Alagappa University published: VC

Published - August 15, 2024 06:21 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

Out of 59 patents filed by faculty members, 37 have been published and granted recognition for new inventions, said Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi here on Thursday.

After taking the salute on Independence Day, he said that despite functioning in a rural environment, the university performed commendably in many spheres. For instance, the university figured in ‘h’ index of 118 with 11,269 publications, which was a remarkable achievement, and lauded the faculty members.

Mr. Ravi honoured the family members of a soldier P. Nagalingam. Syndicate members V. Palanisamy, C. Sekar, S. Rajaram and J. Jeyakanthan, Registrar A. Senthilrajan, Controller of Examinations M. Jothibasu and NCC officer C. Vairavasundaram, among others, participated.

Earlier, he inspected the guard of honour presented by NCC cadets of the university.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.