ADVERTISEMENT

₹37-lakh compensation to family of ammonia gas leak victim

Published - August 31, 2024 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a youth who was killed in ammonia gas leak in a factory was handed over on Saturday evening after the factory administration agreed to give the compensation of ₹ 37 lakh to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

When ammonia gas leaked in a factory near Muthtiahapuram on Friday afternoon, A. Hariharan, 24, of Manjalneerkaayal, was killed on the spot while S. Dhanaraj, 37, of Thoothukudi and C. Marimuthu, 24, of Tirupur suffered injuries.

As the family of Hariharan demanded compensation of ₹ 1 crore and refused to accept the body, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu, ASP, Thoothukudi, Kelkar Subramanya Balchandra and DSP, Tiruchendur, Vasantharaj held talks with the family of the deceased on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the agreement reached in the meeting, the factory management agreed to give the compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to the family of Hariharan and give ₹ 2 lakh for funeral expenses. It was also agreed that the parents of Hariharan will be given ₹ 10,000 a month as family pension.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another post-dated cheque for ₹ 10 lakh dated November 1, 2024 will also be given as group insurance benefits.

As the family accepted it, the body of Hariharan was handed over on Saturday evening after the post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US