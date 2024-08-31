GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹37-lakh compensation to family of ammonia gas leak victim

Published - August 31, 2024 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a youth who was killed in ammonia gas leak in a factory was handed over on Saturday evening after the factory administration agreed to give the compensation of ₹ 37 lakh to the family.

When ammonia gas leaked in a factory near Muthtiahapuram on Friday afternoon, A. Hariharan, 24, of Manjalneerkaayal, was killed on the spot while S. Dhanaraj, 37, of Thoothukudi and C. Marimuthu, 24, of Tirupur suffered injuries.

As the family of Hariharan demanded compensation of ₹ 1 crore and refused to accept the body, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu, ASP, Thoothukudi, Kelkar Subramanya Balchandra and DSP, Tiruchendur, Vasantharaj held talks with the family of the deceased on Saturday.

As per the agreement reached in the meeting, the factory management agreed to give the compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to the family of Hariharan and give ₹ 2 lakh for funeral expenses. It was also agreed that the parents of Hariharan will be given ₹ 10,000 a month as family pension.

Another post-dated cheque for ₹ 10 lakh dated November 1, 2024 will also be given as group insurance benefits.

As the family accepted it, the body of Hariharan was handed over on Saturday evening after the post-mortem.

