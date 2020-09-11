37 exam centres for NEET in Madurai

Madurai

11 September 2020 20:50 IST

National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held at 37 centres in Madurai district on Sunday. P. Hamsapriya, the Academic Director of Mahatma Group of Schools, who is also the city coordinator for NEET, said 15,033 students from Madurai have registered themselves to write the exam. All the centres have been equipped to follow the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government, in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

