36th Formation Day of Thoothukudi observed

The 36 th ‘District Formation Day’ was observed here on Thursday.

To commemorate the district formation day, all government offices were cleaned and decorated as instructed by District Collector K. Senthil Raj, who participated in the cleaning operation held on the Collectorate premises. Saplings were planted on the premises of the government offices.

After planting the saplings on the Thoothukudi Taluk Office campus, the Collector inaugurated the drivers’ waiting room there.

The Collector also released Muthu Nagar Paadal, a song sung by Resident Medical Officer of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Silas Jayamani, who has sung good number of devotional songs, and female singer Jaya. The song has been penned by Assistant RMO Surya Prabha and narrates the prides of Thoothukudi.

Special grievance redressal meets were organised in all government offices across the district for receiving petitions from the public.

To mark the 36 th formation day of Thoothukudi, 36,000 palmyrah seeds were planted along Kaayalpattinam beach, which was formally inaugurated by the Collector in the presence of District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar.