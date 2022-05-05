36,555 students take Plus Two exams in Madurai

Plus Two examination under way at a school in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

May 05, 2022 18:48 IST

As many as 36,555 students in Madurai district took the Plus Two examinations which began on Thursday.

A total of 17,892 boys and 18,663 girls from 323 schools in the four educational districts of Madurai, Melur, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam took the exam which was held in compliance with COVID-19 protocol. As many as 602 differently abled students also appeared for the exam with the help of 317 scribes.

This year, 2,149 private candidates wrote the exam from eight priivate exam centres.

As many as 265 chief invigilators, as many department officials, 5,929 hall supervisors, and 125 other staff have been drafted for the 115 exam centres in the district. Besides 600 standing squads and nine flying squads have been drafted for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Earlier, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected an examination centre at Nirmala Girls' Higher Secondary School in the morning. He was accompanied by Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan.

The question papers were distributed at the stroke of 10 a.m., and after 10 minutes of reading time, at 10.15 a.m., the answer sheets were distributed. The exam concluded at 1.15 p.m.

Mr. Swaminathan said that respective school officials of the examination centres ensured that drinking water and toilet facilities were available. All the answer sheets would be transported in vehicles and kept at nine custodian points in the district, he added.

The public examinations for Class X will begin on Friday, and for Class XI on May 10.