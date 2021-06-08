365 new COVID-19 cases in Madurai

08 June 2021 19:41 IST

Madurai

Madurai recorded 365 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of positive cases in the district to 68,684. A total of 1,348 persons got discharged and the active cases are 9,671. Seven deaths were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the district's toll to 988.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district on Tuesday reported five more COVID-19 deaths with five female patients succumbing to the viral infection. All the deceased were aged more than 50 years. Death toll has increased to 470.

The number of positive cases came down further with only 341 persons having tested positive on Tuesday. However, after 485 patients got discharged, the number of active cases came down to 4,486. Total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar district stood at 41,223 with a discharge of 36,267 patients till day.