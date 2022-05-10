36,332 class XI students write public exam

As many as 36,332 students of Class XI took up their first public examination across the district on Tuesday.

They were 35,972 regular students, including from 323 State Board schools across the four educational districts of Madurai, Melur, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam.

As many as 343 private candidates appeared for the exam while 44 absentees were recorded.

A total of 17 people appeared for the exam from prisons, with no absentees recorded.

According to a School Education Department official, out of 37,950 students who had registered for the exam, 1,574 did not show up.

The attendance percentage stood at 95.73%, he added.

Differently abled students also appeared for the exam with the help of 188 scribes.

As many as 2,020 supervisors and 197 standing squad have been drafted for the 115 exam centres in the district. The public exam for Class XI students ends on May 31.

Parents, students or public can contact 94983 83081 and 94983 83075 for exam-related queries or complaints. The control room set up by the Directorate of Government Examinations will function till May 31, when the public exams will be completed for Classes X, XI and XII.