3,600 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

Sleuths of Madurai unit of Civil Supplies — Criminal Investigation Department seized 3,600 kg of ration rice in two different places in the district on Friday.

According to sources, a police team intercepted a cargo vehicle on Koodakovil Road in Kalligudi taluk and seized ration rice in 40 bags, each weighing 40 kg.

The team arrested three persons — M. Vinoth, 28, of Melamadai, R. Ramki, 22, of Iravathananallur and R. Ajith Kumar, 23, of Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district.

In another incident, acting on a tip-off, the sleuths conducted a vehicle check on Ring Road and intercepted a pick-up vehicle and seized 40 bags of rice meant for supply through public distribution system. The total weight of the rice was 2,000 kg.

The team arrested M. Gunasekaran, 22, the driver of the vehicle. The owner of the rice, S. Sriram, is absconding.

The sleuths have booked all the accused under the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.