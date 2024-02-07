GIFT a SubscriptionGift
36 persons injured in jallikattu held near Natham

February 07, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NATHAM

The Hindu Bureau
A bull dashes from vadivasal at the jallikattu held at Pugailaipatti near Dindigul on Wednesday.

A bull dashes from vadivasal at the jallikattu held at Pugailaipatti near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Thirty six persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Pugailaipatti near Sanarpatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Eight of the grievously injured persons were admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. The jallikattu was held as part of the annual St. Santhiyagappar, St. Sebastian Church festival. Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer Kamalakannan flagged off the jallikattu, in which 734 bulls and 420 tamers took part.

The bulls had been brought from Dindigul, Theni, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. The winning bulls and tamers got various prizes, including lambs, bicycles, lamps, chairs, utensils, cots and cookers.

