36 Amma mobile ration shops for Virudhunagar

Thirty-six Amma mobile ration shops would be operational to serve 60 places in Virudhunagar district, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said.

Flagging of Amma mobile ration shops in the presence of Collector R. Kannan here on Monday, he said that the mobile shops would be served by 49 cooperative societies. Twelve places in Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency would be served by the mobile shops. The number of places to be served in other Assembly constituencies is: 11 in Sattur, 14 in Tiruchuli, 16 in Aruppukottai, four in Virudhunagar, two in Rajapalayam and one in Sivakasi. Totally, as many as 7,999 family card holders would be benefited.

Amma mobile ration shops would spare people of these areas from travelling one to two km to buy ration goods. The goods would be distributed on time at their doorstep, he said.

The mobile ration shops would visit the designated spot thrice a week. If any ration card holder is unable to buy the ration goods on the scheduled date, they could, as usual, go to the nearest ration shop and buy their goods.

Srivilliputtur MLA M. Chandraprabha, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar and Regional Joint Registrar (Cooperative Societies) Dilip Kumar were present.