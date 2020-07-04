352 test positive on a single day

A total of 352 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, making it the highest number of positive cases recorded on a single day. A total of 2,725 people are under treatment in the district.

Six deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the toll to 57. Three deaths each were recorded at Government Rajaji Hospital and in private hospitals. All the persons were aged 60 or above and had comorbidities.

Out of the total positive cases that were recorded on Saturday, 170 cases were of people with influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness, 104 contacts of COVID-19 positive persons, 35 frontline workers, 11 ante-natal mothers and 26 cases were those detected before surgery, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

He said that four cases have been notified to other districts and two were imported cases. A total of 27 persons were discharged on Saturday.

Virudhunagar

For the first time, Virudhunagar district registered 100 cases on a single day. With this, the total number of positive cases has touched 782. However, with 50 patients having got discharged on Saturday and the total number of discharge till date being 346, the number of active cases stood at 429.

Collector R. Kannan attributed to sudden spike in number of cases to increased number of samples being tested in single day.

“Earlier, Virudhunagar Government Medical College could only handle a maximum of 280 tests a day with limited testing facility. However, we have borrowed a RT-PCR testing equipment from Mepco Schlenk Engineering College and thereby the testing facility has been ramped up,” he said.

Theni district reported 58 fresh cases, 34 people were discharged on a single day and there were five deaths so far.

In Ramanathapuram district, the surge appeared to be continuing as the fresh cases rose to 149 - they were indigenous cases with symptoms of ILI and due to contacts with people who had symptoms of COVID-19. After 41 persons being discharged from the hospital today and 19 deaths, 914 people were in different stages of treatment.

In Sivaganga district, the number of cases stood at 425 with 49 new cases reported on Saturday. After successful treatment, 43 people were discharged and with four deaths, 260 people were in treatment for the virus.

In Dindigul, the number of fresh cases was 22 taking the total positive cases to 633, and , people were discharged today. With seven deaths, 311 were in the hospital.

Tirunelveli

Thoothukudi district recorded 64 indigenous infection cases on Saturday. The total number of cases moved up to 1,120 and active cases to 301, all undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

A total of 36 positive patients, who got cured of the viral infection, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Of the 2,283 passengers who landed at VOC Port in Thoothukudi by Indian Navy Ships, 28 have tested positive.

In Tirunelveli, 61 fresh cases were reported on Saturday including an imported case, which took the tally to 982 and the number of active cases to 338, all undergoing treatmnet in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, from where 20 patients were discharged as they tested negative for the viral infection.

The day’s highest number of positive cases were reported in Kanniyakumari district that added 70 new cases, including 69 indigenous cases, to take the total number of infections to 552 and active cases to 329.

Tenkasi had only 17 cases that jacked up the total number of infections to 408 and the number of active cases to 200.