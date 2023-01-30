‘3,500 fishermen hope to partake in St. Antony’s Church festival at Katchatheevu on March 3 and 4’

January 30, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

About 3,500 fishermen and their families will be happy to participate in the two-day annual Katchatheevu festival being held at the famous St. Antony’s Church, said Fr. F Devasahayam, Parish Priest, St. Joseph’s Church, Verkottu, Rameswaram here on Monday.

Submitting a memorandum to Collector Johny Tom Varghese, accompanied by fishermen leaders Sagayam and Emerit and among others, he told reporters at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate that the Vicar General, Diocese of Jaffna had written to them in this regard.

After a lull, the fishermen are longing to be a part of the festival. Everyday, when fishermen ventured into the sea, they prayed to the Almighty and the St. Antony’s Church has been protecting them from all types of crisis. As a thanksgiving, the fishermen, have expressed willingness to participate and hence, the governments should support in the travel and other logistics, Fr Devasahayam said.

About 60 boats would be sufficient to take the pilgrims from here to Katchatheevu. Aspirants shall collect the application forms from February 2 and 3 and return them duly filled in by Feb 10. The applicants should also attach their Aadhaar card, police verification and NOC from pilgrims, who were in government departments.

The two-day Lenten feast in Katchatheevu would have Vespers with the Way of Cross on March 3 and on the following day, other celebrations would be held from 7.30 am., the parish priest said and hoped the governments would support the pilgrimage.