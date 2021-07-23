350 kg of tobacco products seized

23 July 2021 22:36 IST

Madurai

Madurai city police on Friday seized 350 kg of banned tobacco products and bundles of fake brands of beedis. During a surprise check, a team of police officials led by Teppakulam Inspector of Police, Tamil Selvan, found several bundles stocked in front of the house of V. Saravanakumar at Iravathanallur.

When he gave contradictory statements, the police checked the bundles and found banned tobacco products inside them. Besides, beedies of two popular brands with fake labels were also found.

The police seized the tobacco bags worth around ₹ 2 lakh.

Saravanakumar was arrested under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and for cheating and forgery.