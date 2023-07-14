July 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police have seized ₹3 lakh-worth gutka during a vehicle check on Thursday night.

Police said vehicle check was conducted at Pallakkaal Pothukkudi under Paappaakudi police station limits in the district on Thursday night following information about movement of banned tobacco products.

When the police team stopped a mini cargo vehicle, they found 350 kg banned tobacco products in 28 bundles in the vehicle and picked-up mini lorry driver Sivan Perumal, 38, of Kuruvankottai and his assistant Kamaraj, 45, of Anna Nagar in Alangulam for interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

During inquiry, the duo told the police that after bringing the tobacco product in a mini cargo vehicle to the district, they would sell it to their customers by taking the products on bikes to Idaikaal, Ambasamudram, Pallakkaal Pothukkudi and other areas. Hence, the police also seized a bike they were using to sell the tobacco product.

Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.