350 kg of banned tobacco products seized

July 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized ₹3 lakh-worth gutka during a vehicle check on Thursday night.

 Police said vehicle check was conducted at Pallakkaal Pothukkudi under Paappaakudi police station limits in the district on Thursday night following information about movement of banned tobacco products.

 When the police team stopped a mini cargo vehicle, they found 350 kg banned tobacco products in 28 bundles in the vehicle and picked-up mini lorry driver Sivan Perumal, 38, of Kuruvankottai and his assistant Kamaraj, 45, of Anna Nagar in Alangulam for interrogation.

 During inquiry, the duo told the police that after bringing the tobacco product in a mini cargo vehicle to the district, they would sell it to their customers by taking the products on bikes to Idaikaal, Ambasamudram, Pallakkaal Pothukkudi and other areas. Hence, the police also seized a bike they were using to sell the tobacco product.

 Further investigations are on.

