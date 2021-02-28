35 private hospitals to administer COVID-19 vaccination from today

Madurai

28 February 2021 21:22 IST

Thirty five private hospitals in Madurai district, which have been empanelled under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHS) or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), have been signed up for administering COVID-19 vaccination for the public from Monday.

Till date the vaccination was held at 21 government health facilities and a few private hospitals in the district for healthcare and frontline workers. In the next phase, the government has identified 59 private hospitals. “Out of them, 35 hospitals have agreed to administer the vaccine to the public,” said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

A total of 23,285 beneficiaries, including healthcare and frontline workers, have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the district till February 27. As many as 3,341 beneficiaries have been administered the second dose.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities can register for the vaccination by providing a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. Those aged above 60 can register for the vaccination. “They can choose either a government facility or a private hospital. While the vaccination will be for free of cost at government facilities, private hospitals will charge ₹150 to ₹250,” he said.

Only at Government Rajaji Hospital both Covishield and Covaxin will be administered. “All the remaining health facilities will administer only Covishield vaccine,” said Dr. Arjun Kumar.

Explaining the registration process, he said that people can register and book an appointment at COWIN 2.0 portal or through Arogya Setu App.

A beneficiary will be able to book a slot at the Vaccination Centre based on his preference. The second dose will be scheduled at the same centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the first dose. The slot for the second dose can be changed between 29th and 42nd day of the first dose, he added.