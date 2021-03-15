35 nominations filed in Madurai

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Ministers and other candidates filed the nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections at their respective constituencies on Monday.

As many as 35 nominations were filed on Monday, said district administration officials. Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, the sitting MLA of Tirumangalam constituency, once again filed nomination papers for contesting from Tirumangalam constituency. He will be contesting against M. Manimaran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Earlier, while campaigning in Tirumangalam constituency, the Minister exuded confidence that AIADMK would retain Tirumangalam.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju filed his nominations for Madurai West constituency. Mr. Raju, who was elected as MLA for Madurai West constituency in the last two terms, will contest against C. Chinnammal of the DMK.

Addressing mediapersons after filing the nominations, Mr. Raju said numerous developmental projects were carried out in Madurai in the last 10 years under the AIADMK rule.

The sitting AIADMK MLA of Melur P. Periyapullan alias Selvam also filed his papers on Monday. G. Thalapathi of DMK filed the nomination to contest from Madurai North constituency. The incumbent AIADMK MLA of Madurai South S.S. Saravanan filed his nominations. M. Abbas of Naam Tamilar Katchi also filed his nominations for Madurai South constituency.

K. Manickam, the sitting AIADMK MLA of Sholavandan constituency, filed his papers. P. Aiyappan of AIADMK filed his nomination for Usilampatti constituency.

AIADMK leader V.V. Rajan Chellappa, who is the sitting MLA of Madurai North constituency, filed nomination papers to contest in Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency.