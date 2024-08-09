35 fishermen from Pamban jailed in Sri Lanka

A court in Sri Lanka remanded on Friday all the 35 country boat fishermen from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district in judicial custody till August 21.

According to fishermen leaders, the 35 fishermen had ventured into the sea on August 6 in four country boats. They were caught by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching on Friday (August 8) and taken to Puthalam district in the island nation. After interrogation, the Navy personnel handed them over to the Fisheries Department officials who produced them before the court. Subsequently, they were taken to a prison.

SIVAGANGA

Motor operator murdered in Sivaganga district

A motor operator Thangaraj (56) of Musundapatti near Singampunari in Sivaganga district was allegedly murdered by a duo when they were told not to consume liquor in the motor room here on Friday. Police said that Thangaraj was working as a motor operator of the Cauvery river water scheme. When he spotted two men near the motor room consuming liquor, he had objected to it. Enraged, the duo is said to have attacked Thangaraj by breaking the bottle and stabbed him in which he collapsed on the spot. Puzhudipatti police are investigating.

