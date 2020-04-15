347 persons tested in Virudhunagar district

The number of swab tests conducted in Virudhunagar touched 347 on Wednesday.

“With six new cases reported on Monday, officials have tracked scores of close contacts. Hence, the number of tests have increased,” Collector R. Kannan said.

“We have received fresh stocks of testing kits,” he added.

The district has so far reported 17 positive cases. One of them was discharged after successful treatment at a private hospital in Madurai.

Meanwhile, door-to-door survey of residents in Rajapalayam municipality and in some wards of Aruppukottai, which is a containment zone, is underway.

A strict vigil on the movement of people in the area is being maintained. Except for medical shops, all other establishments in the town remain closed, the Collector said.