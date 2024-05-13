‘3,469 road accident victims saved in Tirunelveli district under Innuyir Kaappom scheme’

The Tamil Nadu Government’s Innuyir Kaappom programme, which was introduced to attend to those injured in road accidents by providing them the right medical assistance in the golden hours in the government or government medical college hospitals, particularly those who were not escorted by their families, has so far saved 3,469 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has spent ₹4.25 crore on radiological investigations and specialised medical treatment, including surgery, for those injured in road accidents, according to the officials attached to the Department of Public Health.

“Since families of these accident victims are living in other places, no one accompanied them as they were brought to the hospitals for treatment. Without waiting for the arrival of the families, treatment was started immediately. As Innuyir Kaappom scheme ensures the right line of free medical treatment in the first 48 hours after the accident, the critically injured are rushed to the hospital within the golden hours and saved,” say the doctors.

Health care at doorstep

Under the Makkalai Thaedi Maruththuvam scheme, 3.69 lakh patients suffering from hypertension, diabetes, physiotherapy, and other ailments receive treatments at their doorsteps in Tirunelveli district through the doctors and the paramedical teams moving around in vehicles. While the tablets for hypertension or diabetes are given to patients in time by visiting teams, physiotherapy to elderly patients and the post-surgical rehabilitation is a boon as they were not in a position to visit the nearby hospital.

“Besides providing medical assistance to patients living in remote areas, these teams identify new patients suffering from the ailments for which they have to get treatment in the government or government medical college hospitals for assistance. Since cancer detection in early stages is vital for complete cure in certain types, the Makkalai Thaedi Maruththuvam scheme comes in handy for those who are unaware of the symptoms. We have detected new cancer patients, especially breast and cervical cancer patients, even as they are living without any awareness,” said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.