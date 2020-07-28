346 test positive for COVID-19 in Madurai

28 July 2020 20:40 IST

Madurai

A total of 346 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday. The total tally of cases is 10,392 as on date. Of the 346 cases, one was imported, according to the State Health bulletin.

As many as 73 people were discharged from various treatment facilities taking the total number of discharged to 7,882. Six patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll to 222. As on date, the total number of active cases is 2,288.

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest single-day spike of 577 positive cases on Tuesday. The previous one-day highest was 480 recorded on Thursday last.

Besides, the district stood second in the State among all districts, next only to Chennai that has 1,107 cases.

This took the total number of cases to 6,884. However, with 413 patients having got discharged (total discharge till date 4331), the number of active patients in the district was 2,484.

Meanwhile, six more patients from the district died on Tuesday, among them were two patients aged 40 years and 46 years.

The total number of deaths in the district has increased to 69.

Theni tested 284 positive cases of COVID-19 which took the tally to 4337. The single day high had cases from Periakulam, Theni, Cumbum, Uthamapalayam and other locations. There were 213 people discharged from the hospitals and other covid care centres.

Dindigul recorded 115 new cases infected with the virus which took the total number of positive cases to 2566. The district had positive cases more from Natham, Vedasandur, Palani and Dindigul City limits. There were 51 cases discharged from the hospitals.

Ramanathapuram which had 38 fresh cases, had the total positive cases of COVID19 at 3132. There were 47 people discharged from the hospital. As per the containment plans, Keelakarai, parts of Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram Town were under strict surveillance.

The Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said that the district was witnessing a declining trend in the number of positive cases.

Sivaganga tested 59 new positive cases, with which the district’s tally stood at 2182. There were 71 discharges from the hospital. The health teams said that Karaikudi, parts of Manamadurai, Tirupuvanam, Sivaganga Town and Singampunari were getting new cases.

Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts jointly recorded 1,041 fresh cases even as hospitals are crowded.

Thoothukudi’s tally crossed the 6,000-mark on Tuesday with the addition of 381 cases to reach 6,278 infections. The district has 2,495 active cases after 319 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Having recorded 387 new COVID-19 cases, Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 4,350 and the number of active cases stood at 1,738 after 87 cases were discharged. Kanniyakumari district had 223 cases that jacked up the district’s total number of infections to 4,073 and the active cases to 2,076.

Tenkasi added 50 more fresh cases that took the district’s tally to 1,844 and the number of active cases to 892 as 68 cases were discharged from the hospitals.