341 new cases take Madurai’s tally to 7,331

15 July 2020 21:47 IST

Thoothukudi reports 268 indigenous cases

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madurai district crossed 7,000 mark to reach 7,331 as 341 people tested positive on Wednesday. As many as 1,188 people were discharged from various treatment facilities, including private hospitals.

The number of active cases in the district is 3,347. With five deaths, including that of a 94-year-old man, on Wednesday, the toll stands at 129.

Thoothukudi reported 269 new cases – all the cases except one were indigenous – which took the district’s total case count to 2,766, with 1,619 active cases.

In Tirunelveli, the single-day tally was 164 and all the cases were indigenous. The district has recorded a total number of 2,098 cases, with 1,119 active cases.

Kanniyakumari reported 135 fresh cases, including one imported case, on Wednesday. The district, which has registered a tally of 1,745, has 1,115 active cases.

Seventeen cases were recorded in Tenkasi, which has recorded a total of 842 positive cases and 514 active cases.

With three more deaths from Virudhunagar reported on Wednesday, the district’s toll rose to 22. The victims were aged 74 (woman), 55 and 52 (both men). The patients, with various co-morbidities, had died at different government hospitals on July 13 and 14.

The district registered 175 fresh cases which pushed its tally to 2,603. Twenty-one patients were discharged on Wednesday. The district has 1,577 active cases.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said the huge backlog of samples accumulated in the last few days had been cleared. “From Thursday, all the results of swabs taken will be out the very next day,” he added.

With 59 people – 33 men, 22 women and four children – testing positive on Wednesday, Theni’s tally rose to 1,975. Theni town reported 18 of the new cases, Periyakulam 11 cases, Bodinayakkanur 10 cases and Uthamapalayam 5 cases. Forty people were discharged from hospitals.

Dindigul’s single-day tally was 120. With this, the district’s positive case count went up to 1,066.

A total of 120 people tested positive in Ramanathapuram, taking the district’s case count to 2,076. Thirty-two people were discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga recorded 100 fresh cases which pushed the total number of infections in the district to 1,103. Tiruppuvanam, Tirupattur, Sivaganga town, Kalayarkoil and Manamadurai continued to report cases. There were 27 people discharged from hospitals.