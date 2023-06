June 07, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

A man was hacked to death near Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand on Tuesday evening. Police said unidentified persons hacked to death Jose Selvaraj, 34, of KTC Nagar near NGO Colony intersection close to the Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand around 7 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth had been murdered due to prior enmity. Melapalayam police have registered a case.

